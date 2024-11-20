Thruway Authority approves $2.7B for repaving, repairs, and worker safety in five-year plan

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority’s board approved a five-year capital plan to spend $2.7 billion on repaving roads, repairing bridges, and more.

The 2025 to 2029 Capital Plan will repave over 60% of the Thruway’s 2,800 miles of roadways. The plan also includes replacing, painting, and rehabilitating 20% of the Thruway’s over 800 bridges.

The Thruway Authority says the toll increases, which went into effect at the start of this year, helped to support a 38% boost in funding for projects. That’s a $742 million increase.

The Thruway Authority also approved $4.1 million for employee safety. It comes after a Thruway worker was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in May on I-90 near Henrietta. The Thruway Authority plans to buy equipment to keep workers safe including new impact attenuators, arrow board trailers, and speed feedback signs.

You can learn more about the five-year plan here.