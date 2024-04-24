Serial flasher from Canandaigua is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Paul Goodrell, the 55-year-old Canandaigua man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself multiple times, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Goodrell faces 7 years in prison with 15 years of post-release supervision. He was supposed to be sentenced on April 10 but the sentencing was delayed.

As News10NBC has reported, Goodrell admitted to public lewdness, endangering the welfare of several children, and committing a burglary as a sexually motivated felony. He pleaded guilty to all eight counts that he faced in February.

Goodrell exposed himself inside a Wegmans, a Dollar Tree, and a Tops in Canandaigua. Inside the Wegmans, he exposed himself to two children — one seven, one four years old. He also tried to expose himself to a child at a Walmart in Victor.

Police records show that Goodrell has been exposing himself in public since at least 1989. He’s been a registered sex offender since 2010, when he broke into a girls locker room in Auburn and flashed three teens. Since then, he’s flashed people in stores or laundromats in Newark, Canandaigua, Rochester, Farmington, and Victor.

Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Dimartino said its important to get Goodrell away from the community so he can’t hurt anymore kids.

“Our victim advocates from the DA’s office have been working closely with all of the families, providing all of the support that they need. And we’re happy with the outcome.”

Goodrell is expected to appear before a judge at 3:30 p.m.