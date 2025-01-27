Sex offender sentenced 25 years for kidnapping girl at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping a girl at gunpoint.

Investigators say Kelvin Hunt, a 48-year-old registered sex offender, went into a home and abducted a 14-year-old girl back in February of last year. According to a criminal complaint, Hunt broke into the home on Rochester’s northeast side while the girl was home alone.

Hunt eventually released the girl, who called police. After getting the report, Rochester Police, the FBI, and U.S. Marshals began searching for Hunt, who led police on two separate chases. He was arrested on Feb. 4, four days after the kidnapping, at a Hotel in Gates.

Hunt was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.