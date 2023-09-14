Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Chili accident

CHILI, N.Y. — The man who died after being hit by a car Wednesday on Chili Avenue and Chestnut Drive has been identified.

Tommie Parsons, 23, of Rochester, died in the accident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. A Jeep collided with the back of the trailer attached to his truck while he was filling a bucket with sealant at around 1:30 p.m. Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was cited with failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.