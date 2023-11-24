Shopping local on Black Friday: Artisan sale at Culver Road Armory and vendors at Casa Larga

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking to shop from local artists and vendors on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, here are some events around Rochester you should know about.

Themata at the Culver Road Armory (Friday and Saturday)

Themata – a market at the Culver Road Armory featuring hand-made crafts and locally sources goods – will open at 10 a.m. on Black Friday. The indoors market is at the events space next to Fleet Feet and runs through 4 p.m.

Themata is also open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it’s open on Thursdays Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Themata (The Market At The Armory) was a finalist in the Rochester Community Design Center’s 2020 Reshaping Rochester Awards to recognize events that promote small business.

Holiday Wine & Craft shopping at Casa Larga (Friday and Saturday)

Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport is holding its sixth annual Holiday Wine & Craft shopping event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday and Saturday.

People can shop for jewelry, pottery, and art made of glass, wood, and crystal. They can also taste and shop for wine and food. That includes a mimosa bar, craft beer, and slushies.

The wine shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. At the event, people can donate non-perishable foods to the Perinton Food Shelf.

Holidays at the Market (Sunday)

Holidays at the Market returns for the 26th year on Sunday. You can shop for holiday-themed gifts including fresh-cut trees, wreaths, decorations, crafts, specialty foods, and more. It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holidays at the Market will also take place on Sundays Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also take place on Thursday Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. The festivities also include horse-drawn carriage rides, festive lights, music, and Santa. You can learn more here.