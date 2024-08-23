Sisters accused of setting house fire that killed 5-year-old are due in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The two sisters accused of setting a house fire on Portland Avenue, which ultimately led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, are due in court for an arraignment on Friday morning.

A grand jury has indicted 21-year-old Tiakalya and 31-year-old Taquida Hendrix on several charges. This is the second arraignment for the Hendrix sisters. They’re moving up to Supreme County Court for jurisdiction reasons. Earlier, they pleaded not guilty in Rochester City Court to arson and murder charges.

Investigators say the sisters used a flammable substance to ignite the front porch of the duplex home on July 29. We still don’t know the motive but we do know from police that 5-year-old Malakai Stovall and his family had no connection to the sisters. Police say the home was the target though.

Malakai was home with a babysitter when the fire broke out. News10NBC spoke with Malakai’s mom ahead of the first arraignment earlier this month.

“At least I know who it was. They can’t hurt anyone else. I hate that it even took this,” Brianna Akers said.” “This doesn’t make sense to me. We had so many plans and I just wish it would bring him back.”

Malakai had been rescued from the home with burns over 75% of his body. He fought for days in the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

State sentencing guidelines have the arson anywhere from 15 to life in prison. The murder charge is the same. Because Malakai is under 14, the two could also get a life sentence without parole.