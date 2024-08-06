SNL cast member Colin Jost will be Fringe Festival’s new comedy headliner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost will be the new comedy headliner at the Rochester Fringe Festival.

He will replace former SNL cast member Pete Davidson who canceled his show at the Fringe Festival. All tickets previously bought for Pete Davidson will automatically be honored for Jost’s show. Anyone who bought tickets and wants to return them for a full refund can contact the Eastman Theatre Box office at 585-274-3000 or boxoffice@esm.rochester.edu before Friday, Aug. 23.

Jost will take the stage at Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can buy tickets here. They range from $45 and $129 (plus an $8 venue ticketing fees).

Jost is an Emmy Award nominated writer and comedian. He started writing for SNL in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014.

The Fringe Festival runs from Sept. 10 through 21 featuring over 600 performers. You can see the complete lineup here.