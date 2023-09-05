Spectrum-Disney dispute: Customers frustrated over no ESPN

Spectrum customers are not too happy about missing some programming, like ESPN and ESPN2. The reason has to do with a dispute between Charter and Disney.

The two companies have failed to reach an agreement about how much Spectrum has to pay for Disney’s programming. It’s called a carriage agreement, and there’s no word on how long the dispute will continue.

Some local Spectrum customers headed out to sports bars to catch up on games. The whole situation has been a hot topic over the weekend, especially on social media.

Michael Wyatt headed out to The Distillery Restaurant on Mt. Hope Avenue for ESPN. He’s been a Spectrum customer for years, and says the blackout has been going on for a few days. He was not notified by the company.

“I turned to the channel, it wasn’t there, I’m like, what the heck going on? I don’t recall any advanced notice coming out, and nobody called and said we’re going to be refunded or anything,” he said. “I missed all the college games this weekend, it was pretty upsetting.”

ESPN says it’s taking the side of its owner Disney, blaming the cable provider, Charter.

Charter said they offered Disney a fair deal, but Disney wanted an “excessive increase.”

Viewers have told us they called and were able to get $15 credit.

Consumer reporter Deanna Dewberry has been covering the logistics of the dispute, and has tips on where to find programs for free, for the time-being.