Spencerport community rallies for change after student bullying case

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – After a Spencerport student was charged for allegedly bullying a classmate, concerned community members are not satisfied with how the school handled the situation.

Many people walked through these doors tonight and a lot of them were wearing pink to honor Lia. They were here to advocate that things need to change when someone is bullied.

Lia Sick is an 8th grader at Cosgrove Middle School and she was the reason most people attended the school board meeting.

“Please make students accountable for their actions. Make them see that a couple of days of suspension isn’t a reward,” said one attendee.

In November, six boys received a three-day suspension after attacking Lia. Her mom, Kim Sick, says they waited for her at her locker then charged at her, slamming her into lockers.

“She was shaken, she was scared,” Kim said. “And this is going to stick with her for a very long time.”

But Kim says that wasn’t the end. She says they received repeated threatening FaceTime calls for eight straight days.

“So my husband and I did take some matters into our own hands and we did go to the police,” Kim said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office charged one of the boys with aggravated harassment and stalking.

“Greece police and Monroe County Sheriffs were following through and taking this seriously and actually helping us with this when the school would not,” Kim said.

Sporting a big pink banner with the words “STOP BULLYING”, supporters came to ask the school to look at their policies and code of conduct.

“Does my daughter need to get bruised up, broken bones, a concussion, or worse for the school to do anything?” asked Lia’s dad, Shaun, in a speech he wrote but was told he couldn’t read at the meeting because it provided specifics.

“I put a lot of work into this. I’m not a public speaker I’m just a ticked-off dad,” Shaun said. “I wanted them to see the hurt in my eyes, the frustration and they didn’t get that tonight.”

Shaun was offered the chance to read his speech privately to some board members. The Sicks have received support from hundreds of people who have faced similar situations. They are determined to seek justice for their daughter.

The school did not respond or comment on anything said at the meeting but Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich provided this previous statement:

“The recent announcement by the Greece Police Department speaks to the severity of this bullying incident and we are appreciative to law enforcement for the response and attention given to this matter.”

“A charge of aggravated harassment in the second degree addresses the most severe behavior, which occurred outside of school. This latter point is important to make, given the complexities of bullying and how it often interconnects between home and school.”

“For the school incident, we have pursued every action within our authority, consulting with law enforcement and conducting a DASA investigation led by a third-party law firm that specializes in school law. This investigation has been submitted to the impacted families and the New York State Education Department, and consequences have been administered.”

“Concerning behaviors that must be addressed, whether at home or school, the only way to see change is by collectively working together. Please consider this situation as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate behaviors, misuse of social messaging apps, and reporting any bullying or safety issues to a trusted adult.”

