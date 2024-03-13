St. Patrick’s Day race and parade to affect downtown traffic Saturday

ROCHESTER – The TOPS St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Runnin’ of the Green Road Race will affect downtown traffic, parking, and bus service in the City of Rochester on Saturday.

Runnin’ of the Green Road Race:

The five-mile road race, Runnin’ of the Green, will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street between N. Clinton Avenue and East Avenue. The runners will proceed west on Main Street, turn south on Exchange Boulevard, turn east on Ford Street, then south on Wilson Boulevard to Fraternity Road. At that point, the runners will turn around and reverse their route back to Main Street.

E. Main Street from N. Clinton Avenue to East Avenue will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. and will reopen after the parade is done at around 3:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. and will reopen as the last runners move along the course. All affected streets should reopen by noon:

• Main Street from N. Clinton Avenue to St. Paul Street

• Exchange Boulevard from Main Street to Ford Street

• Ford Street from Plymouth Avenue to Mt. Hope Avenue

• Wilson Boulevard from Ford Street to Fraternity Road



TOPS St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. from East Avenue and Alexander Street. The parade will proceed west on East Avenue to Main Street, then turn west on E. Main Street and end at the corner of Main Street and Fitzhugh Street.

The parade route will be closed to traffic at noon and will reopen after the parade is done, around 3:30 p.m. In addition to the parade route, the following streets will be closed during that time:

• Union Street from Broad Street to Charlotte Street

• Scio Street from Charlotte Street to East Avenue

• Broadway from East Avenue to Broad Street

• Chestnut Street from Broad Street to E. Main Street

• N. Clinton Avenue from Broad Street to Pleasant Street

• St. Paul Street from Pleasant Street to E. Main Street

• State Street from Andrews Street to E. Main Street

• Exchange Boulevard from Broad Street to E. Main Street

• Fitzhugh Street from Broad Street to Church Street

Parade participants will gather for staging on East Avenue between Alexander Street and S. Goodman Street and on various surrounding side streets. Staging streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with staggered openings as participants enter the parade.

The following streets will be closed for parade staging areas:

• East Avenue between Union Street and Goodman Street

• Alexander Street between Park Avenue and Charlotte Street

• Sibley Place at East Avenue

• Meigs Street between Park Avenue and East Avenue

• Arnold Park from East Avenue to Park Avenue

• Strathallan Park from East Avenue to University Avenue

• Prince Street between East Avenue and College Avenue

There will be street parking along the racecourse, parade route, Fitzhugh Street from Broad Street to Church Street, and Franklin Street from Liberty Pole Way to E. Main Street is prohibited beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The City of Rochester offers free parking at the following garages on Saturday:

• Sister Cities, 28 N. Fitzhugh St.

• High Falls, 262 State St.

• Washington Square, 111 Woodbury Blvd., until 4 p.m.

• Mortimer Street, 83 Mortimer St., until 4 p.m.

• South Avenue, 39 Stone St., until 4 p.m.

• Court Street, 194 Court St., 4 p.m.

RTS Riders: For more information, detour routes and downtown boarding locations, call 288-1700 or visit www.MYRTS.com.