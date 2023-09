IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit has reopened after crews repaired a sinkhole that formed in mid-August near Armstrong Avenue after overnight flooding.

The road was closed for weeks. Monroe County crews installed a new sewer pipe over the weekend to complete the repairs.

Two people were hurt, including one with serious head and spinal injuries, when their car fell 15 feet into the sinkhole.