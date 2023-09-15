Starbucks workers hand out flyers, including in Rochester, demanding right to unionize

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Workers at Starbucks are accusing their employer of attempting to bust their union.

Workers handed out leaflets at more than 25 stores in upstate New York, including five in the Rochester area, demanding the company respect workers’ rights to unionize.

Back in April 2022, two Rochester area Starbucks, the Mt. Hope Avenue and Monroe Avenue in Brighton locations, voted to unionize. Since then, other Starbucks across upstate New York have also unionized after the National Labor Relations Board held votes.

On Wednesday, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced that he’s stepping down from the coffee chain’s board. He has taken a stance against Starbucks’ unions and was grilled in March in front of a Senate committee over the company’s alleged union busting shortly after he stepped down as the CEO.