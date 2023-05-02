State Police: Man shot by Canandaigua Police was holding Airsoft gun

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – New York State Police have identified the man shot and wounded by Canandaigua Police Monday afternoon.

The agency is investigating the shooting, which happened at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street around 1:30 p.m.

State Police say Canandaigua Police were called to the store for the report of a suspicious person. They say Thomas Johnson, 34, of Canandaigua had what appeared to be a handgun in his front jacket pocket and ignored commands to show his hands.

Investigators say he began walking toward the street. Officers tried to stop him with Tasers, but State Police say Johnson turned toward police, took what they thought was a handgun out of his pocket, and pointed it at an officer.

A Canandaigua Police officer shot Johnson. State Police say Johnson had an Airsoft pistol on him.

He is in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

This happened just a short distance from where Brandon Zurkan, 31, was shot and killed by law enforcement on Feb. 28. He was being pursued by them after someone reported a driver firing off a gun from his vehicle in East Bloomfield. Two Canandaigua Police officers and two sheriff’s deputies fired shots at him after he crashed in Canandaigua.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing and is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17th.