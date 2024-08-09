Steuben County evacuates two hamlets due to flooding; Declares state of emergency

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — Steuben County has declared a state of emergency and is evacuating two hamlets due to heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday.

The county is evacuating Woodhull along the Tuscarora Creek after flash flooding upstream that has damaged property. The county says the flooding will threaten the safety of residents downstream.

The county is also evacuating Jasper because of leaking propane storage tanks as a result of the flash floods. All residents in the hamlet and within a half mile of it should evacuate immediately.

Residents throughout Steuben County should avoid all unnecessary travel until further notice, the county says. Multiple roads are unpassable and first responders have already went to dozens of calls. The Town of Greenwood has also declared a local state of emergency prohibiting all traffic.

The storms are coming from the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby.