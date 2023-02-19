Steuben County Health Department to mail out free Narcan kits

BATH, N.Y. – Residents can now be mailed free Narcan kits from the Steuben County Public Health Department. Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Residents can access free Narcan training on Steuben Public Health’s website here. A nine minute training video must be watched and then residents can fill out a form to request their free Narcan kit to be mailed. After the Narcan has been used, there is an additional form to complete on the use and to get a replacement kit.

Narcan training is also available in person or virtually through Steuben Public Health or the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee. Contact Steuben Public Health by calling 607-664-2438 or by email publichealth@steubencountyny.gov. The Opioid Committee can be reached by email Connie.Terry@dor.org.

