Students return to Fairport High School; See our coverage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the first day of classes for students in Fairport, Pittsford, West Irondequoit, Canandaigua, and other local school districts on Thursday.

News10NBC TODAY is reporting live from schools throughout this week as they prepare to welcome students. On Tuesday, East Rochester and Rush-Henrietta were among the districts that resumed classes. On Wednesday, RCSD and Hilton had their first day of school.

On Thursday, News10NBC was live at Fairport High School. Principal Bob Clark says he’s excited to greet students and start a year of learning and building relationships.

“It’s all about starting to build relationships with kids. Having the staff back, it really brings an energy to the building. Honestly, it’s like the most exciting time of the year,” he said.

Brett Provenzano, superintendent of the Fairport Central School District, says there will be a vote on Oct. 12 on a capital improvement project.

The first proposition of the project calls for renovating class spaces for science, technology, engineering and math. It also includes renovating the library and adding additional parking spaces. The second proposition calls for creating an eight lane track with a press box and grandstand. You can learn more about the propositions here.