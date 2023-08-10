Suspect arrested for home invasion in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. — Sheriff’s say a suspect has been arrested for a Chili home invasion.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says on June 16 at 7:41 p.m. they responded to a home on Fenton Road for reports of a robbery.

Sheriffs say the victim saw a man she didn’t know standing in her living room. They say the intruder waved a knife at her and yelled at her to stay back.

The man then left through a window with the victim’s cell phone.

Deputies along with the New York State Aviation Unit, the MCSO Drone Response Team, and the MCSO K-9 units took immediate action to find the suspect.

Officials say on August 9 Greece Police officers found the suspect and turned him in to MCSO. The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Rochester resident Messian J. Neukirk-Lewis.

Neukirk-Lewis is being charged with the following:

Burglary in the first degree

Robbery in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

Neukirk-Lewis was arraigned in Chili Town Court and brought to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, and $150,000 partially secured bond. Sheriffs say an order of protection was issued for the victim.