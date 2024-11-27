Suspect charged after man shot in car during dispute on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On September 20 at 9:30 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D for the report of a shooting. While they were there, a 36-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his extremities that was not life-threatening.

Police say the victim was in the 900 block of Joseph Avenue, in a car, in a parking lot, when there was a dispute outside and shots were fired. Several bullets hit the victim and his car.

Police identified 33-year-old Brian Alston as someone who shot a weapon during the altercation.

On Tuesday, the United States Marshal’s Task Force safely took Alston into custody on Avenue D. Evidence was found at his home on Hinchey Road in the Town of Gates.

Alston was taken to Monroe County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon.

