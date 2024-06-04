Suspect in deadly Rochester shooting caught with loaded gun in Ohio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 21-year-old man, Cesar Manuel Soto-Roman, who was wanted for murder in Rochester was arrested in Ohio on Thursday morning.

On May 3 at about 6 p.m., officers were called to 936 Avenue D for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found 54-year-old Jose Caraballo with a gunshot wound to his torso. Caraballo died a short time later at Rochester General Hospital.

The investigation by the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit found Caraballo was shot by Soto-Roman after an argument. Both the suspect and the victim lived at 936 Avenue D, in separate apartments.

After the shooting, Soto-Roman left the Rochester area. At the time of the shooting on Avenue D, he was already wanted by authorities in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for criminal possession of a firearm.

Earlier Thursday morning, Homicide Investigators and United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force found Soto-Roman at a home in South Euclid, Ohio. A loaded 9mm handgun was also found. He was taken into custody without incident.

Soto-Roman is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County, Ohio jail on an outstanding Rochester arrest warrant for murder and criminal possession of a weapon, as well as the Puerto Rico warrant for criminal possession of a firearm.

Police are working to have Soto-Roman extradited to Rochester.