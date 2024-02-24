Suspect in murder of 16-year-old girl in court Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Rochester Police announced a man was charged in the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in the woods last October. That man is expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning.

Jakarah Lopez-Moore went missing on August 27, when she left her home on Weld Street and told her grandmother she’d be right back. Police say that same day, Reign Tapiato, 27, took Lopez-Moore into the woods and shot her in the head.

Her body was found by two people fishing near the Erie Canal on October 14.

Tapaito was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tapaiato’s arraignment is at 9:30 Saturday morning. News10NBC continues to follow this story, and will provide updates as they become available.

