Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of man working at Rochester auto shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has pleaded not guilty to the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old who was working at a Rochester auto shop.

Angelito Diaz-Escalera was in Monroe County Court on Monday morning to answer to murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Prosecutors say he snuck up on Christopher Romero-Warren as he was working at the shop on Hollenbeck Street and shot him on Sept. 18.

Prosecutors say the two men knew each other and this was an ongoing dispute. Diaz-Escalera is being held without bail.