Swimming opens at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Swimming has finally opened at Ontario Beach Park, Monroe County announced. Swimming will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and continue through 7 p.m.

Starting Friday, swimming will be open for seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is when lifeguards are on duty. The swimming season continues through Labor Day. Swimming is prohibited when life guards aren’t on duty.

As News10NBC reported, swimming wasn’t open earlier this week amid the heat wave. That’s because life guards weren’t on duty yet and the Department of Public Health was testing the water quality of Lake Ontario.

Free swim lessons are available for kids ages 5 and up by appointment. You can call (585) 753-PARK to

make an appointment. To get the latest information on water conditions and to ensure that the beach is open, call (585) 753-5887.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.