Swimming will open Monday at Durand Eastman Beach and Genesee Valley Park Pool

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Swimming will open for the season on Monday at Durand Eastman Beach and the pool at the Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex.

The city made the announcement a day after the county opened Ontario Beach Park for swimming. Durand Eastman Beach will be open for swimming, with lifeguards on duty, from noon to 6 p.m. for seven days a week.

Swimming at the pool at the Genesee Valley Park Sports Complex costs $1 for children 17 and under and $3 for adults. Season passes are $40. Children ages 5 and under are free. Here’s the schedule for the pool through Sunday, July 7, which includes some free swimming times.

Open Swim: Monday to Friday

10 a.m. to noon

1 to 4:45 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12 noon to 3:45 p.m. (free)

Adult Lap Swim (ages 18 and up): Monday to Friday

Noon to 1 p.m. (free)

5 to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 4 to 6 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for the pool from Monday, July 8 through Monday, Sept. 2:

Open Swim: Monday to Friday

1 to 4:45 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: noon to 3:45 p.m. (free)

Adult Lap Swim (ages 18 and up): Monday to Friday

12 noon to 1 p.m. (free)

5 to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 4 to 6 p.m.