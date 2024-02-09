Teddi Dance, 24-hour dance marathon for Camp Good Days, begins Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Teddi Dance for Love, an annual 24-hour dance marathon organized by students at St. John Fisher University, begins on Friday night.

Students have hosted the dance since 1982 to benefit Camp Good Days and Special Times, which provides year-round recreation for children impacted by cancer or sickle-cell anemia. The camp was founded by Gary Mervis, a longtime coach for Fisher’s football team, in honor of his daughter Teddi who was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 9 and died three years later.

You can donate to the 42nd annual Teddi Dance here. The money will go to sending campers on a trip to Florida. Last year’s Teddi Dance reached its goal of raising $130,000 and drew more than 300 people.

The Teddi Dance will run from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.