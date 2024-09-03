Teen charged in connection with deadly stolen car crash appears in court

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Theophilus Parks, one of the teenagers who Rochester Police say was a passenger in the stolen car that crashed into a 92-year-old in Brighton, appeared in court on Tuesday.

In a four-hour-long interrogation video, 19-year-old Parks, who is charged with possession of stolen property, admitted that he knew he was in a stolen car.

The judge upgraded his charge to a felony, where he will be held for action by a grand jury. His 17-year-old brother, Theodice, is accused of driving the stolen car. He was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday afternoon but it was waived.

Theodice Parks is charged with second-degree murder. The crash killed Thomas Chase, who is remembered as a piano player and a volunteer of 30 years at The Friendly Home.