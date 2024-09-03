Teen charged in connection with deadly stolen car crash appears in court

By News10NBC

Teen charged in connection to deadly stolen car crash appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Theophilus Parks, one of the teenagers who Rochester Police say was a passenger in the stolen car that crashed into a 92-year-old in Brighton, appeared in court on Tuesday.

In a four-hour-long interrogation video, 19-year-old Parks, who is charged with possession of stolen property, admitted that he knew he was in a stolen car.

The judge upgraded his charge to a felony, where he will be held for action by a grand jury. His 17-year-old brother, Theodice, is accused of driving the stolen car. He was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday afternoon but it was waived.

Theodice Parks is charged with second-degree murder. The crash killed Thomas Chase, who is remembered as a piano player and a volunteer of 30 years at The Friendly Home.