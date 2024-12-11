Teen charged with making terroristic threat against Fairport High School in October

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – On October 10, 2024, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies went to Fairport Central School District for the report of an anonymous threat made over social media. The post threatened violence at the school and warned people not to come.

Deputies increased patrols at the school.

Investigators found digital evidence related to the suspect and on Wednesday, deputies arrested a 17-year-old.

The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and was arraigned in Youth Part Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center on a $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.