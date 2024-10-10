Threat against Fairport High School is not credible and part of trend, district says

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Central School District says a post on Instagram threatening violence at the high school is not credible.

The district says the post is the latest in a string of non-credible social media threats against schools across the country. News10NBC has reported on threats against Palmyra-Macedon High School, the Rochester City School District, the Batavia City School District, and others.

Fairport CSD says the post was anonymous and it’s working with law enforcement to investigate. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence around Fairport High School and other Fairport schools.

The district is asking anyone who sees a threatening post to report it. You can report it to the Safe Schools Hotline through the district’s website or call 1-800-418-6423 ext. 359. You can also text the word “TIPS” to 614-426-0240.

Here is the statement on the district’s website from Thursday:

“The Fairport Central School District is aware of an anonymous post on Instagram threatening violence at Fairport High School.”

“We know that this post and the resulting spread of information is alarming, and the District is taking every safety precaution at this time, including sharing the post with local and national law enforcement and coordinating an investigation. At this time, we have no reason to believe this threatening post is credible. It appears to follow the same format as a wave of hoax posts that have targeted schools and Districts across the country over the past several weeks. National, state and local law enforcement have been investigating similar unsubstantiated threats.”

“The safety of our students and staff is, as always, our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement will have an increased presence on and around the Fairport High School campus today, as well as at our other schools. It is critical that each member of our school communities is empowered to report if a post or a situation does not feel right – if you “See Something, Say Something”.”