Teen will be sentenced for killing man by setting him on fire on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Adriel Riley, a teenager convicted of killing a man by setting him on fire in Rochester, will learn how long he will spend in prison on Tuesday.

Riley and another teen are both convicted of setting 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser on fire inside his apartment on Lyell Avenue in March 2021. Riley was 14 at the time of the murder.

Riley will be sentenced in Monroe County Family Court. In late February, Judge Stacy Romeo found Riley guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon during a bench trial. Evidence from the scene where Amenhauser was killed was shown in the courtroom.

The other teen, Zayvion Perry who was 16 at the time, already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving 25 years in prison.

Amenhauser suffered burns on over 70% of his body and died four days later. He didn’t have close family in Rochester but more than 100 community members came to his funeral.