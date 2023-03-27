Zayvion Perry, 18, sentenced to 25 years in prison for setting local man on fire in 2021

Rochester, N.Y. – On Monday, 18-year-old Zayvion Perry was sentenced to 25 years in the prison, plus five years of post-release supervision for his role in the death of Steven Amenhauser. The judge denied his request for youthful offender status. Perry was 16-years-old when the crime was committed.

On January 27, 2023, Perry pled guilty to manslaughter in his role in Amenhauser’s death.

On March 12, 2021, Rochester Police Officers, Rochester Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Responders were called to Lyell Avenue where 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser had been doused in flammable liquid and set on fire in his apartment. He ran outside, where bystanders put out the fire. He was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later. Amenhauser had burns over 70% of his body, including third degree burns.

Perry, 16 at the time, and Adriel Riley, who was 14-years-old at the time, were arrested for Amenhauser’s death. Adriel Riley was convicted of murder, and criminal possession of a weapon in Amenhauser’s death.

Adriel Riley will be sentenced on March 28, 2023.

Related Article:

Teen found guilty of killing man by setting him on fire on Lyell Ave

More than 100 turn out for funeral for man who died after he was set on fire on Lyell Avenue