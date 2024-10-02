‘That’s appalling’: Neighbors react to news of child kidnapping in Greece

Neighbors react with shock at child kidnapping in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Neighbors are shocked after a 13-year-old boy was kidnapped at gunpoint in their neighborhood. The child is safe tonight and Greece Police have arrested and charged three men.

“I seen bikes on the ground — I seen an SUV that every door in the car was open. And they had it blocked off, you couldn’t even get by, and I heard that there was a kidnapping,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors say the details are quite disturbing. Police say three men — 22-year-old Mikquon Williams, 25-year-old Jayquon R. Martin and 53-year-old Lennis Williams — threatened to shoot the 13-year-old with a loaded rifle, abducted him, forced him into Jayquon Martin’s apartment for about 45 minutes, made him get undressed, cut his hair off, smashed his iPhone and handcuffed him.

“I’m disgusted! I mean we have kids who play out here in these streets and ride their bikes and go to school and it’s awful. I cannot even believe something like this even happened,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Aaryanna Santiago also lives in Glenora Gardens and is at a loss for words. “That’s crazy! Why? Who would do such a thing?” Santiago said.

While he was restrained in handcuffs, police say, the three men also forced the child into a car where he sat in the back seat with one of the men to prevent him from escaping.

“That’s appalling — why would you do that to somebody why — a kid — he ain’t deserve that,” Santiago said.

“To put that poor kid through that — is awful. I feel for him and I pray for him and his family,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Police confirmed the child did not know the three men prior to the kidnapping. Police did not confirm why the boy was targeted in the first place.

All three men were charged with second-degree kidnapping. In addition, Martin was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal mischief.

