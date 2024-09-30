The International Plaza celebrates Hispanic heritage with talent show and music

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month continued on Sunday with music, dancing, and food at the International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue. People gathered to celebrate Latin American Day, which included a talent show.

“Here in Rochester, we don’t have a lot of places where the people congregate, get together. And we are a culture that, we like music from every country,” said Carmen Rosa-Rivera who attended the celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month began on began Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. Why doesn’t Hispanic Heritage Month start on the first day of the month? We looked in that question for our Good Question series.