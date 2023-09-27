The Strong announces half-price admission on Fridays through end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is offering half-price admission on Fridays through the end of the year from 4 to 8 p.m.

The program called “Fall Fridays” starts on Sept. 29. The only exception is October 20, when the museum will be closed for its annual Play Ball fundraising gala. News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd will emcee the gala.

Fall Fridays comes months after The Strong unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion, complete with new interactive exhibits and a new home for its World Video Game Hall of Fame.