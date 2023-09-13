The Strong will announce 12 finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame at 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play will announce the 12 finalists for the induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The Strong will make the announcement at 10 a.m. After that, a panel of toy experts and votes from the public will decide which toys will be chosen for the hall of fame. The induction ceremony will be in November.

Last year’s three inductees were the spinning top, Lite-Brite, and the action figures Masters of the Universe. So far, about 80 toys have earned their spot in the hall of fame.

The museum say the hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired multiple generations, reached an icon status, and have brought innovation to play.

The finalist announcement comes three months after The Strong unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion, complete with new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.