The Strong will induct four toys into National Toy Hall of Fame on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After votes from toy experts and the public, the Strong National Museum of Play on Friday will reveal which four beloved toys were deemed worthy of getting inducted into its National Toy Hall of Fame.

The choices include age-old classics like baseball cards and Bingo along with more modern toys like Nerf and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The museum will reveal the finalist during a ceremony that starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Toy Hall exhibit on the second floor.

The museum says the hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired multiple generations, reached an icon status, and have brought innovation to play. Back in September, the museum announced the 12 finalists for the hall of fame, including seven first time finalists.

A 23-member committee of experts in the study of play have worked to choose three of those toys that they believe have made the greatest impact. In addition, the public weighed in through voting on the museum’s website, acting as one member of that committee. Here are the finalists:

Baseball Cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop It

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tykes Cozy Coupe

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

For the first time to celebrate the hall of fame’s 25th year anniversary, there will be a fourth toy inducted into the hall of fame based solely on votes from the public. The public voted on five toys that frequently reach the finals but have never been selected.

The “forgotten five”, as museum calls them, are the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, and Transformers.

The 25th anniversary comes after The Strong unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion in June, complete with new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

So far, about 80 toys have earned their spot in the hall of fame. Last year’s three inductees were the spinning top, Lite-Brite, and the action figures Masters of the Universe.