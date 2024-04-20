Thieves steal mail – including a family’s tax return – from post office box in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – A family is concerned their tax return was stolen from a drive-through post office mailbox in Greece.

“As of today, nothing. Nobody else knows about this besides us,” Laura said.

Laura asked that we not use her last name because of the personal information she fears is in the hands of thieves right now.

Here’s what happened.

On Sunday, Laura’s family drove to the post office on Latta Road in Greece and dropped their tax return in the second drive-thru mailbox.

On Wednesday, the family says they learned someone got into the mailbox Sunday night into Monday morning and stole the mail inside.

The same day, they filed a report with Greece Police.

Now, one key can open all the blue boxes and for the past year, News10NBC has been reporting on a string of thefts of mailbox keys and mailboxes.

“They have this one key that’s cut that is used across the whole United States. How is that?” Laura asked. “We could take a key here in New York State and go to California and open a blue box. Seriously?”

The U.S. Postal Inspector’s office says it’s investigating how the blue boxes were opened.

In an email to me Friday, a spokesperson for the inspector’s office wrote they are “aware of the burglary from the collection box. The investigation is ongoing and the specific manner in which the theft occurred is being investigated. Some mail has been recovered which is connected to this incident and postal inspectors are contacting those individuals.”

The inspector’s office wants anyone with information to contact them or the Greece Police.

They really want to hear from customers who used those mailboxes in Greece on Saturday and Sunday.

The inspector’s number is 1-877-876-2455, or you can reach them here.