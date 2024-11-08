This weekend: Christkindl Market, Pancreatic Cancer Walk, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Christkindl Market in Canandaigua (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

The 15th year of Christkindl, a holiday craft show at Granger Homestead in Canandaigua, kicks off on Friday. Vendors will sell photography, glass art, floral designs, jewelry, soaps, food, and more.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is $10 cash only. There will also be a Festival of Trees. A shuttle to Granger Homestead will be available at Sonnenberg Gardens and Braves Field behind Canandaigua Academy. You can learn more here.

Christkindl Market (file photo)

Monroe County Veterans Day Parade (Saturday)

Monroe County will hold its third annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, complete with a float carrying Vietnam War veterans.

The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. From there, it will go up Highland Avenue to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Park within Highland Park.

This year’s parade will include musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, military-style vehicles, and more. There will be an honor ceremony after the parade at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. You can learn about more local events honoring veterans here.

Monroe County Veterans Day parade (WHEC file photo)

Cure Pancreatic Cancer Walk (Saturday)

The 15th annual Cure Pancreatic Cancer Walk, a fundraiser organized by the Pancreatic Cancer Association of WNY to support research, is on Saturday.

It’s taking place at the Gates Chili High School Field House. Onsite registration begins at noon followed by music, raffles, and children’s activities through 4 p.m. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m. You can sign up or donate here.

Organizers say pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and the least funded of all major cancers at the federal level.