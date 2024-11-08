Veterans Day guide: Ceremony at RIT on Friday and parade on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The Rochester area is honoring local veterans with events leading up to Veterans Day and on the day. Here is your guide:

Friday, Nov. 8

The Rochester Institute of Technology will hold its 13th annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, which is free and open to the community.

Laura Heltz, an Army veteran who spent eight years on active duty, will be the keynote speaker. The dinner runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Gordon Fieldhouse. You can register here.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Monroe County will hold its third annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, complete with a float carrying Vietnam War veterans.

The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. From there, it will go up Highland Avenue to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Park on South Avenue.

This year’s parade will include musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, military-style vehicles, and more. There will be an honor ceremony after the parade at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Monday, Nov. 11

The Town of Brighton is hosting a ceremony to honor veterans. It will begin at 2 p.m. at the Brighton Veterans Memorial in Buckland Park on Westfall Road. The David J. Kauffman Post 41 of the Jewish War Veterans will be honored.