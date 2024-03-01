THIS WEEKEND: Rochester Auto Show, Ice Wine Culinary Fest, and Pokémon fun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester Auto Show (Thursday through Sunday)

The Rochester Auto Show runs from Thursday through Sunday with over 150 vehicles on display at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The show aims to help people with shopping for trucks, SUVs, sedans, electric vehicles, hybrids, and commercial trucks in a comfortable environment. For those interested in electric vehicles, there will be information available about federal and New York State rebates and installing chargers.

In addition, Subaru will bring rescue dogs to the show for adoption, in partnership with the Wayne County Humane Society. At last year’s auto show, 14 pets were adopted.

The show runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The first 10,000 guests will get a free pair of eclipse glasses. You can get tickets and learn more about the schedule here. General admission is $11.85 and free for children under 5 years old.

You can see News10NBC TODAY’s live interview with the Rochester Automobile Dealers’ Association president for what to expect at the auto show. Also, check out our Consumer Alert about the top vehicles of 2024.

Ice Wine Culinary Fest (Saturday)

New York State’s largest celebration of traditional ice wine takes place on Saturday at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport.

You can get tickets for the NYS Ice Wine Festival here. The festival includes tastings of ice wine made at Casa Larga and across the state, in addition to winter activities, vineyard rides, an ice lounge with celebrity bartenders. The festival has two sessions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Casa Larga says New York State has one of the few climates on Earth that can support ice wine production. Grapes must be picked when they’re frozen on the vine in order to make the rich, sweet, and smooth wine.

Pokémon fun at Strong Museum (Saturday)

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding a day of Pokémon play on Saturday. Experts from the Rochester store Just Games will teach people how to play the Pokémon trading card game.

In addition, local artists will teach people how to draw common Pokémon, create a Pokémon companion, or design a trading card to bring home. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and its price is included with admission. Learn more here.