Three more people arrested for abducting mother and son from Fulton Ave home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say three more people were arrested in the kidnapping of a mother and her 4-year-old son last month.
Police had previously arrested Daniel Ponder, 24, in the abduction from the Fulton Avenue home on March 25. Now, two teens and a 20-year-old are accused of helping Ponder.
RPD officers learned about the abduction while investigating an early morning shooting. Officers learned from speaking with a gunshot victim and neighbors that the mother and child were taken from their home by force. That led to an Amber Alert. Officers found the mother and child safe around 3 p.m. at a home on Reynolds Street.
RPD says these suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping:
- Ni’Asia Rodney, age 20, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on April 5 at her residence in the city.
- A 16-year-old girl was arrested at her home in Irondequoit on March 31. In addition to kidnapping, she is charged with burglary. She was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.
- A 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 10 at his home in the city. In addition to kidnapping, he is charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center