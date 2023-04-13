Three more people arrested for abducting mother and son from Fulton Ave home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say three more people were arrested in the kidnapping of a mother and her 4-year-old son last month.

Police had previously arrested Daniel Ponder, 24, in the abduction from the Fulton Avenue home on March 25. Now, two teens and a 20-year-old are accused of helping Ponder.

RPD officers learned about the abduction while investigating an early morning shooting. Officers learned from speaking with a gunshot victim and neighbors that the mother and child were taken from their home by force. That led to an Amber Alert. Officers found the mother and child safe around 3 p.m. at a home on Reynolds Street.

RPD says these suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping: