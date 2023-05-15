Three teens arrested for trying to break into Hyundai in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Three teenagers were arrested for trying to break into a Hyundai at Patriots Landing off Latona Road in Greece on Sunday.

Greece Police responded after getting a 911 call. Officers say they saw the teens trying to break into the car, then running away.

During a foot chase, officers caught one teen who ran into a creek and two others hiding under a guardrail near 390. The teens, ages 15, 16, and 18, were all charged with attempted grand larceny and criminal mischief. The 18-year-old was identified as Isiah Rivera of Rochester.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok. Leaders also say the two automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.