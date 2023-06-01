Tickets are on sale for Pride Festival which begins July 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tickets for the Rochester Pride Festival are on sale now. The festival on Saturday, July 15 celebrates the LBGTQ+ community in the area.

The festival at Cobbs Hill Park on Culver Road runs from 1 to 8 p.m. featuring live music, vendors, and food. You can get tickets here.

The celebration kicks off with the Pride Parade which begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Alexander Street and Park Avenue. Headliner artists at the festival include American Idol contestant Ada Vox, a singer, songwriter, and drag queen. Thea Austin, a member of the pop/dance group SNAP, will also perform.

On Sunday, the ROC Pride Picnic will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Roundhouse Shelter at Genesee Valley Park. It’s hosted by Rainbow Seniors ROC.

Trillium Health, the area’s leading LBGTQ+ health care provider, is partnering with ESL Federal Credit Union to present the parade and festival. Last year’s Pride Parade was the largest in Rochester’s history.

“We look forward to coming together for celebration to honor the LGBTQ+ community and promote visibility, acceptance, and equality for all,” said Andrea DeMeo, President of Trillium Health.

You can learn more about the festival here.