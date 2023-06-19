‘Today’ show shoots in Rochester for upcoming story on fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The “Today” show has been in town, shooting a story with the family and friends of Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed in the line of duty in July 2022.

The network learned about his story through News10NBC’s coverage of Brett Sobieraski, Officer Mazurkiewicz’s former colleague, who just finished running 50 straight daily marathons in honor of his fallen friend.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke covered Sobieraski’s journey from Florida back to Rochester and met up with NBC News Correspondent Harry Smith while he was shooting in Rochester.

.@HarrySmith is working on a story about @brettsobieraski’s 50 straight marathons in honor of fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. He interviewed Tony’s family and members of the tactical unit. The story will air on the @TODAYshow soon. I’ll have a preview on @news10nbc tonight. pic.twitter.com/oYmrqE0Dj1 — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) June 19, 2023

Smith says he was initially impressed by the physical prowess of Soberaski’s 50 straight marathons, but wanted to know more about what was inspiring him.

“I looked him up and as I was reading the story about why Brett was running,” Smith says, “I thought, ‘Well, what about the guy who he is doing it for?’ So, I just Googled, Googled, Googled… and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Tony is…His colleagues called him a ‘cop’s cop’ and we don’t do that story? we need to do that story.’ So, here we are.”

Harry Smith, left, of NBC News interviews Brett Sobieraski about his fallen friend and the 50 marathons he ran in his honor. (WHEC photo)

The “Today” Show crew interviewed Tony’s widow Lynn Mazurkiewicz and members of the Rochester Police Tactical Unit who worked side by side with Tony.

“It was emotional, really emotional. It’s sort of, like, if your family is in law enforcement, if your family is serving as a first responder, if they’re in the Armed Forces, you hope and pray that every day they’re going to stay out of harm’s way. I mean, Tony had been on the job for 29 years,” Smith says.

This will be the first time Lynn Mazurkiewicz has spoken publicly following the death of her husband.

“There were tears, there were tears, plenty of tears but so much pride, so much pride, and a guy who it seemed like, everybody he encountered, he had an effect on their lives, a positive effect on their lives,” Smith says.

The segment on the “Today” show should air during the first few weeks of July. As soon as News10NBC has an exact day, we’ll let you know.