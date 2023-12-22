Tony Dungy: Bills are a ‘dangerous team’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills head west on a quest to create their destiny as a playoff contender.

They have a good chance, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, who have dropped five of their last six games.

The Bills have looked the part of a playoff squad of late, winning three of the last four and putting up at least 30 points.

They’re coming off a lopsided win at home against the Dallas Cowboys, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot.

Hall of Fame head coach and Football Night in America’s Tony Dungy is looking to see if Buffalo can do one big thing Saturday night.

“I really want to see if they can take the same energy they had at home and transmit that on the road. If they play with that type of passion and that type of precision, they’re going to be tough to beat.” Tony Dungy

The Bills-Chargers game is the second of NBC’s holiday special. The first – a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers – affects Buffalo’s playoff chances.

The Bengals-Steelers game airs at 4:30 p.m. Kickoff for the Bills-Chargers game is at 8 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Peacock.