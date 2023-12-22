Tony Dungy: Bills are a ‘dangerous team’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills head west on a quest to create their destiny as a playoff contender.
They have a good chance, taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, who have dropped five of their last six games.
The Bills have looked the part of a playoff squad of late, winning three of the last four and putting up at least 30 points.
They’re coming off a lopsided win at home against the Dallas Cowboys, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot.
Hall of Fame head coach and Football Night in America’s Tony Dungy is looking to see if Buffalo can do one big thing Saturday night.
The Bills-Chargers game is the second of NBC’s holiday special. The first – a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers – affects Buffalo’s playoff chances.
The Bengals-Steelers game airs at 4:30 p.m. Kickoff for the Bills-Chargers game is at 8 p.m. and will stream exclusively on Peacock.