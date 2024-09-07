Tornado confirmed in Allegany County amid record-breaking year for the state

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State has another confirmed tornado to add to its list this year.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Allegany County on Friday night. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New York State has set a record for confirmed tornados this year at 28.

A storm survey team looked at several reports of damage in the towns of Wirt and Friendship. The team determined that much of it was tree damage after the tornado touched down. There were no reported injured.

The tornado’s location was about 75 miles south of Rochester and it produced winds near 100 miles per hour. It’s an EF-1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. NWS believes that the tornado made several touchdowns in a heavily forested area. The total path was six miles with of width of 200 yards.

Back in July, there were multiple confirmed tornadoes closer to home, including one in Darien, Genesee County. Neighbors told News10NBC that there was no major damage but plenty of large branches to clean up. There was also a confirmed tornado in Wolcott, Wayne County.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Allegany County last night. This event happened near the town of Wert, which is near Friendship in the central portion of the county. Fortunately, there we no injuries reported. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Vhf2qFCeEo — WHEC_Glenn Johnson (@Roc_wx_leader) September 7, 2024

Add it to the list: NWS Buffalo confirms aan EF1 tornado in Allegheny county last night. Details👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kq158Iu7Jt — Stacey Pensgen (@WHEC_SPensgen) September 7, 2024