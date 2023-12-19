Toys for Tots surpasses goal of collecting 100,000 toys for local children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive set an ambitious goal this holiday season, collecting 100,000 new toys for local children.

But the sixth annual drive surpassed that goal, collecting a total of 101,426 toys and counting, a testament to the outstanding generosity of the Rochester community. That means the drive had another record-breaking year, after collecting a record 90,000 toys last year.

Those toys will go from the collection boxes placed at Quicklee’s convenience stores and other businesses into the hands of children, ranging from newborns from age 16. The United States Marine Corps Reserve manages and distributes the toys.

You can see News10NBC TODAY’s live interviews about the drive here. You can also donate a toy online or request a toy on the website for Toys for Tots.