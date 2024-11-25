Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect in Ramona Park apartment shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On November 19 at 3:30 p.m. Rochester Police went to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened in an apartment on Ramona Park and police found evidence there. The investigation found that there was an argument inside the apartment that ended when 21-year-old Javion Good allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 p.m., RPD took Good into custody after a traffic stop at Clifford Avenue and Maria Street.

He is in Monroe County Jail charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.