Transcripts: Raymond Moody and girlfriend were ‘girl hunting’ before Brittanee Drexel’s murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer is set to be sentenced on February 13. The update comes as prosecutors release transcripts from a recorded interview with Raymond Moody, Drexel’s murderer.

In the interview, Moody admitted to investigators that he received a text from Angel Vause about “fantasizing about snatching some girl.”

The two were reportedly “girl hunting” the night before they encountered Drexel.

Vause pleaded guilty in September to lying to the FBI about her involvement in Drexel’s rape and murder. Moody is currently serving a life sentence.

With Vause’s assistance, Moody kidnapped, raped, and strangled Brittanee Drexel while she was on spring break in Myrtle Beach in April 2009.

