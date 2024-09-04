Woman accused of playing role in Brittanee Drexel’s abduction may plead guilty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Angel Vause, the longtime girlfriend of the man who killed and raped Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, will decide Wednesday on whether she plans to go to trial or plead guilty.

Vause is accused is playing a role in Drexel’s abduction. Last week, she decided to put her fate in a jury’s hands after backing out of a plea agreement that her attorney filed in July. Now, Vause is scheduled to appear in federal court in Charleston, South Carolina where she is expected to change her mind and plead guilty.

Vause is charged with lying to federal investigators about her involvement in the kidnapping of the 17-year-old who killed Myrtle Beach in 2009. It comes nearly two years after Moody was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to Drexel’s murder.

Our NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach spoke with a prosecutor who said Vause requested the new plea hearing.