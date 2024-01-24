Trial of man accused of setting Rochester woman on fire last April continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial of the man accused of killing a Rochester woman by setting her in fire is set to resume Wednesday morning.

Troy Parker is charged with murder and arson in the death of Fantasia Stone. News10NBC learned the two had been in an intimate relationship and had known each other for years.

Jury selection for the trial was on Monday, and opening statements began Tuesday.

In their opening statements prosecutors say store security footage captured Parker buying lighter fluid at a corner store, and minutes later they say he sprayed it on Stone and lit her on fire.

The defense argues Parker was there, but that another man lit her on fire. The defense says that man is a witness who is scheduled to testify in this trial.

Prosecutors expect this trial to go into next week. If convicted, Parker faces life in prison.