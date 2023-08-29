Tuesday night concert will benefit member of The Seven Wonders paralyzed in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Tommy Brunett Band is holding a concert on Tuesday night to raise funds for the recovery of Katy Eberts, a band member of The Seven Wonders who was paralyzed in a van crash.

The concert will be at The Village at Unity at 1477 Long Pond Rd. Concessions open at 5 p.m. and the concert runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A portion of the concession sales will go towards Ebert’s recovery. In addition, Eberts’ family will sell T-shirts and will accept donations for her recovery. You can also donate to a GoFundMe for Eberts’ recovery here.

Eberts suffered a spinal cord injury while the Fleetwood Mac tribute band was traveling to a show in Syracuse on July 20. The van crashed in Farmington.